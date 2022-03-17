Hammond Lumber cited for cutting trees in shoreland zone  

TOWN HILL — Passing by the Hammond Lumber location in Town Hill, it is easy to see that a number of trees have been cut and stacked beside the warehouse. But it is not the cutting of those trees that recently caught the attention of Bar Harbor code enforcement.

Hammond Lumber recently purchased a .75-acre lot abutting its main parcel that is accessible by the Gilbert Farm Road and located behind Salsbury Hardware and Organic Garden Center. It is that on lot, which is within the shoreland zone, where trees were cut in violation of town regulation.

Mike Hammond, president and CEO of Hammond Lumber Company, told the Islander last week that the company “apologizes for the violation and is in the process of preparing all plans and documents needed to respond to the violation by complying with the requirements of the Town of Bar Harbor.”

Hammond said the cutting of trees on land that is within the town’s Limited Residential Shoreland Zone was inadvertent. He said Hammond Lumber plans a “major investment” to the location, including a new store addition, warehouse and laydown space (an area where equipment and supplies can be temporarily stored) next year.

Tree cutting outside of the so-called shoreland zone is not regulated by the town of Bar Harbor and the parcel visible from the road is outside of that zone. The town does not “regulate or require permits for tree removal beyond the shoreland area and the rest of the Hammond property is outside the shoreland,” said Bar Harbor’s Code Enforcement Officer Angela Chamberlain.

To remedy the violation, the town is requiring the company “to submit a revegetation plan, prepared and signed by a qualified professional that describes revegetation activities and maintenance. The plan must include a scaled site plan depicting where vegetation was and where vegetation is to be planted to bring the property back into compliance.”

Both Hammond and Chamberland say the company has stopped cutting in that area and a plan to restore the area is in the works. “The area of violation will be restored and maintained as required by the town,” Hammond said.