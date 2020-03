SOUTHWEST HARBOR – Hamilton Marine closed its doors in an effort to protect its employees and customers at the end of business on Saturday.

This is the time of year when boaters begin gearing up for the summer season on the water and an open house sales flyer had just gone out to customers.

Owners of the Maine-based company closed all five locations, including online service by the end of the weekend.

“We will notify you when we are fully operational again,” their website said.