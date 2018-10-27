Halloween fun on MDI

Here are just a few of the Halloween events planned on Mount Desert Island in the coming days.

Harbor House gets haunted: Harbor House is hosting a Halloween celebration on Saturday, Oct. 27 from 5-8 p.m. The Underground will be set up as a haunted house of sorts, but the theme of the fright flight will be revealed at the event. Entrance is through the elevator at Harbor House. After a walk through the haunted Underground, participants can return inside to enjoy festivities on the top floor. Weather permitting, there will be hayrides through the Pemetic Elementary School fields from 6-8 p.m. Games, snacks, prizes, face painting and other ghoulish fun will take place on the top floor of Harbor House. Costumes are encouraged. Admission is a $5 suggested donation per family.

At the 1932 Criterion: On Saturday, Oct. 27, Les Sorciers Perdus perform an original score for the silent film classic “Nosferatu” at the Criterion Theatre while the film is screened. Composed by Mark Tipton, the score blends jazz, classical, folk and avant-garde styles to portray, through music, the scope of the cult classic film. “Nosferatu” begins at 7 p.m.

Also Oct. 27, the theatre is teaming up with Bar Harbor Ghost Tours for a one-of-a-kind ghost hunt in “one of Bar Harbor’s most haunted spaces.” The ghost tour takes place from 10 p.m. Oct. 27 to 2 a.m. the following morning. Contact the Criterion at 288-0829. Visit criteriontheatre.org.

Haunted inn: The Ivy Manor Inn in Bar Harbor presents a haunted house Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 29 and 30, from 5 – 8 p.m. The haunted house is recommended for ages 8 and up. Children under 12 must be accompanied by an adult. Donations benefit the Mount Desert Island YMCA. Contact 288-2138.

Spooky music: A recital of spooky organ music is planned for Tuesday, Oct. 30 at 5:30 p.m. at St. Saviour’s church in Bar Harbor. Organist Daniel Pyle will play the church’s pipe organ. The concert will include the Toccata and Fugue in D minor by Bach, the “Suite Gothique” by Leon Boëllmann and other music by Bach, Olivier Messiaen and Andrew Lloyd Webber. Admission to the concert is free, and costumes are welcome.

Pyle is the organist and music director at St. Saviour’s. He studied at the University of Alabama, the Eastman School of Music, the Sweelinck Conservatorium of Amsterdam, and the Accademia Musicale Chigiana in Siena, Italy. His performances have been heard in London, Paris, and Amsterdam.

Trick or treat central: Ledgelawn Avenue in Bar Harbor will be closed to traffic in the early evening Oct. 31 to facilitate safe trick or treating for the hundreds of families who visit the street. Candy donations are collected at Hannaford in Bar Harbor for distribution on Ledgelawn.

Pets on parade: The Acadia Veterinary Hospital in Bar Harbor is holding its annual Halloween Party for people and pets on Wednesday, Oct. 31 from 4-5:30 p.m. The event is free, refreshments will be served, photos taken, and prizes awarded for best pet costume! Contact 288-5733 for details.

Trick or treat for books: Libraries in Southwest Harbor and Tremont are both open Halloween evening, offering free books and providing a spot for trick-or-treating families to warm up.

The Bass Harbor Memorial Library will be open from 5-8 p.m. “There will be books for ghouls and goblins and treats and warm cider for all!” a statement from the library said. Contact 244-3798.

The Southwest Harbor Public Library will be open from 5-7 p.m. The “treat” is a free book! “This is a great way to celebrate the season and promote family literacy by enjoying stories and books together,” event organizers said. Contact the library at 244-7065.