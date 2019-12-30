Hall of Fame Class of 2020 inducted

BAR HARBOR — The Mount Desert Island High School Co-Curricular Hall of Fame Class of 2020 were inducted Saturday.

Randy Merchant, class of 1984, participated on the track, cross country and basketball teams at MDI. In 1984 he made the All-American 2nd Team for High Jump. Merchant currently still holds 15 MDI track records, 35 years later.

Pam Bush, class of 1974, participated in cheering, basketball and softball all 4 years while at MDI. She served as assistant principal at MDIHS and the principal at the Tremont Consolidated School. She has coached basketball, softball, cheering, volleyball and soccer.

Jeff McDaniel, class of 1998, was a member of State Champion indoor and outdoor track and field teams at MDI. He competed in the Junior Olympics and was 8th in the nation in shot put in 1998, becoming an All-American and the 1998 New England Region Champion.

Ian Jones, class of 2000, was a 1,000-point scorer in basketball and a lead in the musical “On the Town” at MDI. He was also a member of the cross country, track, baseball and tennis teams, and participated in band and chorus.

Former MDI music teacher Richard “Dick” Ordway won 11 State Jazz Competitions. He took the entire music program to the Cherry Blossom Festival in 1980 and the Music in the Parks Festival three times between 1986 and 1991.

Heather Spurling, class of 2008, still holds the school record in the 800-meter run and as a member of the 4 by 800-meter relay team. She ran cross country at Lewis and Clark, finishing 156th her senior year at the NCAA Division 3 National Championships.

Susan Vafiadez-Diaz was a teacher and advisor for 33 years at MDIHS in the English and Social Studies departments. She led programs including Close Up Washington, Close Up Europe and Ecuador Field Studies. She organized the Model UN Program and helped lead foreign exchange programs.