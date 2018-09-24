Half marathon draws fleet of foot to MDI

BAR HARBOR — A total of 282 runners came to Bar Harbor on Saturday morning for the 41st running of the Bar Harbor Bank and Trust Half Marathon.

The race winner was 30-year-old Falmouth native Jonny Wilson, who crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 9 minutes, 13.9 seconds. His time was more than 10 minutes ahead of the second-place finisher, Rico Portalatin of Milo.

Bradford Eslin of Bucksport claimed third place with a time of 1:23:33.7. David Presby of Fairport, N.Y., finished fourth with a time of 1:26:48.6, and Jarly Bobadilla crossed the line in 1:28:47.6 as the top finisher from the MDI area.

Tammy Slusser of Monroeville, Pa., posted a time of 1:30:20.4 to claim sixth place and finish as the top women’s competitor. Heather Worley crossed the finish line in 1 hour, 32 minutes, 5.8 seconds to finish 11th overall and second on the women’s side, and Emily Birchby of Yarmouth finished with a time of 1:36:11.5 to place 16th and third, respectively.

The race took runners from downtown Bar Harbor to the southeast corner of the island. Runners then traveled up the east side of Somes Sound before traveling down the west side and finishing in Southwest Harbor

Below is a list of top finishers from the race.