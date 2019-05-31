Habitat’s ReStore in Ellsworth to close

ELLSWORTH — The Hancock County Habitat for Humanity ReStore will close its doors in August.

“Not being immune to the challenges which other small businesses face in this economy, as we approached our 11th year, with expenses rising and in-demand [donated] inventory unpredictable,” said Executive Director Kelley Ellsworth in a press release, “the affiliate’s board of directors reached a consensus to close the ReStore, relocate our business office and redirect our energies in new ways to accomplish our mission of helping our neighbors improve their living conditions.”

The store first opened on High Street in 2009 and moved to its current location on the Downeast Highway in 2012.

Habitat for Humanity is an international organization that aims to provide affordable housing, particularly for low-income residents, by building and renovating homes.

Ellsworth said that “there is often a misconception that local Habitats are supported by Habitat for Humanity International.”

But each local affiliate is independently owned, said Ellsworth, and is responsible for raising money for operating costs and building project funds.

Maine’s eight Habitat affiliates, Ellsworth continued, “are a small but important part of the puzzle addressing the need for affordable housing in the state.”

The store is slated to close on Aug. 17. More details and updates will be posted on the affiliate’s Facebook page and on the website, hancockcountyhabitat.org.