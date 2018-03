BAR HARBOR — The Hannaford here issued a recall on Monday for ground beef purchased at the store on Friday, March 2.

The company said in a press release that the affected packages with a sell-by date of March 3 could contain soft plastic fragments.

Hannaford spokesperson Eric Blom said that plastic likely got into the beef packaging.

The item may be returned for a full refund. Blom said 13 customers were affected.