Grohoski to host constituent coffee event  

ELLSWORTH—Rep. Nicole Grohoski will be holding a constituent coffee event in Ellsworth later this week. This event is an opportunity for constituents to drop by and discuss Maine’s coronavirus response, ask questions about policy making and share opinions on state matters.

Grohoski welcomes constituents to meet on Saturday, July 25, between 9:30–11 a.m. at the outdoor tables behind Flexit at 192 Main Street in Ellsworth. This will be at the same time as the Ellsworth Farmers Market. Constituents are encouraged to patronize the market or grab a cup of coffee at Flexit to support these local businesses. Attendees are encouraged to wear cloth face coverings and social distancing guidelines will be observed.

Rain date is Aug. 1 at the same time. If you are unable to attend or are concerned about a weather cancellation, Grohoski can be reached at (207) 358-8333, by emailing [email protected] or on Facebook.

Grohoski is serving her first term in the Maine State Legislature. She represents Ellsworth and Trenton and serves on the Legislature’s Energy, Utilities and Technology Committee.