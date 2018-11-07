Grohoski elected to District 132 seat

ELLSWORTH — Democrat Nicole Grohoski was elected Tuesday to represent District 132 in the state House of Representatives.

Grohoski received 2,377 votes to Republican Mark Remick’s 2,013, according to preliminary results. The seat is currently held by Rep. Louie Luchini (D-Ellsworth), who is term-limited. Luchini, a candidate for State Senate District 7, was leading in the race against Rep. Rich Malaby (R-Hancock), who currently represents District 136 and is also term-limited, as of midnight.

District 132 includes Ellsworth and Trenton.