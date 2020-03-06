Grohoski Announces Candidacy for Re-election

ELLSWORTH — Nicole Grohoski (D-Ellsworth) has announced that she is running for re-election to continue as Representative for House District 132 serving Ellsworth and Trenton. “I have been working hard in Augusta on behalf of our community, as I promised you I would in 2018. It is truly an honor to represent my hometown of Ellsworth and our friends next door in Trenton. I strive every day to consider the needs and viewpoints of my constituents as well as thoughtful, evidence-based policies to address our most pressing challenges.”

Grohoski is a member of the Joint Standing Committee on Energy, Utilities, and Technology, serving her first term at the State House. She is also a member of the Gulf of Maine Intergovernmental Renewable Energy Task Force and served on a commission to study energy storage options for Maine. Grohoski has found her background in environmental chemistry and mapmaking invaluable while crafting complex policy solutions for Maine’s clean energy future and healthy environment.

In her first year, Grohoski authored laws that protect firefighters and EMS responders from workplace discrimination, limit single-use plastic bags at stores, and preserve our access to a fair and open internet. She supported numerous policies to improve access to affordable health care, stabilize property taxes, and combat the opioid crisis. The clean energy policies that she helped negotiate to address climate change will additionally save property taxpayer dollars, make renewable energy affordable to any Mainer and create new jobs to attract young people to Maine.

“One of my favorite parts of this job is making our work at the State House more open and accessible to my constituents. I have enjoyed hosting monthly conversations with constituents over coffee and listening to people’s thoughts and concerns whenever they contact me. I take every opportunity to share information that will help local leaders and to bring our local challenges into the state arena.”

Senator Louie Luchini (D-Hancock County), who previously served as the Representative for House District 132, noted, “I’ve been impressed with Nicole’s work ethic and dedication to serving her community. I look forward to continuing to collaborate with her on issues of importance to the people of Ellsworth and Trenton.”