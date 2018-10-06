Grief support offered

ELLSWORTH — Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County announces the 2018 Fall Grief Support Group series.

Support groups being offered include specifically-focused groups for those who have lost a loved one to drug overdose or for those who have lost a spouse or a child, as well as general groups for those who have lost any loved one or are experiencing various losses associated with aging

For Those Who Have Lost a Loved One to Drug Overdose: Wednesdays, Oct. 17-Nov. 28, 5:30-7:00 p.m. (No meeting Nov. 21), at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, Ellsworth.

For Widows, Widowers, and Partners: Mondays, Oct. 15-Dec. 3, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Church, Blue Hill.

For Those Who Have Lost a Loved One: Wednesdays, Oct. 17-Dec. 12, from 11 a.m-1 p.m. (No meeting on Nov. 21), at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, Ellsworth.

For Parents and Grandparents Who Have Lost a Child: Thursdays, Oct. 18-Dec. 13, from 5-7:00 p.m. (No meeting on Thanksgiving), at Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, Ellsworth.

Aging and Loss Workshop: Mondays, Oct. 15-Nov. 19, 11 a.m.-1 p.m. at Friends in Action Senior Center, Ellsworth.

All groups are free of charge and require pre-registration by October 8.

Contact Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County office at 667-2531.