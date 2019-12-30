Gridlock caused 105 road closures in Acadia in 2019

ACADIA NAT’L PARK — Traffic congestion led to 105 temporary road closures in the park this year, according to numbers compiled by park staff.

On 58 separate occasions, there were so many vehicles at the summit of Cadillac Mountain that the road up the mountain had to be closed to upbound traffic for a time. On some days the road was closed multiple times.

Lighthouse Road, the access road to the Bass Harbor Head Light Station, was closed 32 times this year.

The entrance to the Hulls Cove Visitor Center was closed five times, and both the Ocean Drive section of the Park Loop Road and the Sieur de Monts entrance were closed three times.

Closed one time each were Echo Lake Road, Schooner Head Road, and the section of the Loop Road between Eagle Lake Road and the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road. The north parking lot at Jordan Pond also was closed once.

In a report on the 2019 road closures, park officials cautioned that the count might not be exact.

“Closure information is tracked as time and resources are available,” the report states. “There are likely more closures needed than the park rangers can attend to. (For example), during an emergency, a needed closure may not occur.”

A timed entry reservation system for three of the most popular areas in the park, which is scheduled to go into effect for the 2021 season, is intended to reduce gridlock.

Reservations will be required at certain times during the peak visitor season for the Cadillac Mountain Summit Road, the Ocean Drive section of the Loop Road and the Jordan Pond north parking lot.