Green Ellsworth to offer paid summer internships 

ELLSWORTH — Thanks to a grant from the Maine Community Foundation and support from the Ellsworth Garden Club, Green Ellsworth will offer up to six paid internships for high school and university students this July and August.

With the support of a supervisor and resource people, interns will work as a team to learn about the context of climate and sustainability actions locally, at the state level and beyond. They will gain practical experience with respect to community building and organizing through the design and development of a funded project to raise awareness and engage Ellsworth residents in action related to an area addressed by the Ellsworth Green Plan.

Depending on the area of interest or expertise of the student, interns will also contribute to the sustainability work of Green Ellsworth Action Teams concerned with water, land, food and farming, transportation, energy or waste.

Interns will help to organize a county-wide one-day retreat for youth who are engaged in similar activities, and through this event they will connect with youth involved in state-wide activities relating to the climate crisis and sustainability. Interns will work a minimum of 10 hours per week at $15 per hour for six weeks beginning July 5.

Applicants should submit a letter explaining their current level of education, their interest in the internship program and climate crisis or sustainability work, any skills or experience they would bring to the internship team and what they would hope to learn or gain from the program. Contact information for two references, including one teacher or other school-related reference, should be provided.

For more information and to submit an application, email Mary Blackstone at

[email protected] no later than June 10.