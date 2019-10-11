Green building tour planned

MOUNT DESERT — Four Winds design presents a Green Building Tour Saturday, Oct. 19, beginning at 9:30 a.m. The tour includes five projects, each open for an hour and a half.

The tour offers a change to see homes and projects that feature energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable materials and carbon sequestration. Participants will learn ways to reduce a site’s eco-footprint, reduce embedded energy, conserve water and ensure that buildings are healthy environments.

Home and project owners will be available to talk to tour participants and answer questions.

Contact Meredith@four-winds.me or 244-7976.