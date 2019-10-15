Green building tour is Saturday

MOUNT DESERT — A Green Building Tour will be held on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. The tour includes five projects, each open for an hour and a half. Owners will be available to talk to tour participants and answer questions.

The tour, organized by Four Winds Design, will start at the north end of Mount Desert Island and end at Lopaus Point. Participants may visit one, a few, or all of the buildings on the tour, but are asked only to visit each property during the listed times. Each location will have a roadside sign displayed to indicate that it’s part of the tour.

The tour offers a change to see homes and projects that feature energy efficiency, renewable energy, sustainable materials and carbon sequestration. Participants will learn ways to reduce a site’s eco-footprint, reduce embedded energy, conserve water and ensure that buildings are healthy environments.

A Rammed Earth House at the east end of Bay View Drive in Bar Harbor will be open from 9:30-11 a.m. A Straw Bale House on Oak Hill Road in Somesville, near Whitney Farm Road, will be open from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. The Greener Green House in Echo Woods Road in Mount Desert will be open from 12:30-2 p.m.

The two houses open later in the day both use the passive house design appraoch. Spruce Pines II, on Latty Cove Road in Tremont, will be open from 2-3:30 p.m. Prud’homme Home on Old Point Road in Bernard will be open from 3:30 to 5 p.m.

Carpooling is encouraged but no transportation will be arranged by the tour.

Contact 244-7976.