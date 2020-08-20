‘Greater than Groceries’ 

BANGOR– Hannaford Supermarkets announced a $50,000 donation to support Maine families as they seek to meet the most basic needs for themselves and their children during a period of economic hardship resulting from the coronavirus global health pandemic.

The donation includes $25,000 each to Penquis and York County Communication Action Corporation, which will be used to increase access to healthcare, education and employment opportunities for families in southern and central Maine. An estimated 500 families in Maine will be served as a result of the donations from Hannaford.

The donation is one part of an overall $250,000 commitment from Hannaford to help families in New England and New York adversely impacted by the pandemic.