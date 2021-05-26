Graves named town clerk

BAR HARBOR – The Town Council appointed Elizabeth Graves to be the new town clerk last week, replacing Sharon Linscott, who left the post earlier this spring.

Graves, the former editor of the Islander, had been working as the deputy clerk since August 2020 and then took over as interim town clerk in March.

The Town Council, which voted unanimously in favor of the appointment, gave Graves glowing praise.

“I’ve always been impressed with her in all of her capacities,” said council member Gary Friedmann. “I’m really excited about this appointment.”

Council member Matthew Hochmann also used “fabulous” to describe Graves’ work as the interim town clerk.

“I think this is an excellent choice,” he said.