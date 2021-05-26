Wednesday - May 26, 2021

Graves named town clerk

May 26, 2021 by on News

BAR HARBOR – The Town Council appointed Elizabeth Graves to be the new town clerk last week, replacing Sharon Linscott, who left the post earlier this spring.

Graves, the former editor of the Islander, had been working as the deputy clerk since August 2020 and then took over as interim town clerk in March.

The Town Council, which voted unanimously in favor of the appointment, gave Graves glowing praise.

“I’ve always been impressed with her in all of her capacities,” said council member Gary Friedmann. “I’m really excited about this appointment.”

Council member Matthew Hochmann also used “fabulous” to describe Graves’ work as the interim town clerk.

“I think this is an excellent choice,” he said.

Ethan Genter

Ethan Genter

Ethan is the maritime reporter for the Ellsworth American and Mount Desert Islander. He also covers Bar Harbor. When he's not reporting, you'll likely find him wandering trails while listening to audiobooks. Send tips, story ideas and favorite swimming holes in Hancock County to [email protected]