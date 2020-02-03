Grants available for Hancock County nonprofits

Nonprofit and public organizations seeking funding for projects that strengthen communities are encouraged to apply to the Maine Community Foundation’s Community Building Grant Program.

The deadline for applying is Feb. 15. Application, guidelines and a list of 2019 grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

A volunteer committee of Hancock County residents and community leaders reviews grants and makes recommendations for funding. In 2019, the committee awarded $164,133 in grants to 28 nonprofits, including: Blue Hill Bach, to expand involvement of local high school students during the summer festival, Island Workforce Housing, support a study to define the scope and depth of workforce housing needs and complete a strategic plan to address this need, Next Step Domestic Violence Project, to strengthen its financial stability by providing the board’s development committee with professional support to create and execute a strategic development/donor stewardship plan and Northeast Historic Film, to enable the Alamo Theatre to meet Greater Bucksport’s growing needs for a versatile community performance and gathering center

Contact 412-2002.