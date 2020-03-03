Grants and scholarships roundup

Maine Seacoast Mission 2020 Scholarship Applications Now Available Online

BAR HARBOR, ME — Maine Seacoast Mission’s Scholarship Program 2020 Application and Re-Application are available now for downloading online. The deadline postmark for applying for a Mission scholarship is May 1.

Through its Scholarship Program, the Mission helps recent high school graduates and adults, from Maine’s offshore islands and Downeast communities, continue their educations and achieve their dreams.

Since 1918, the Mission has awarded almost $3 million to 3,692 students. Each year the Mission awards approximately 30 new scholarships based on student financial needs and academic promise. Scholarships can be renewed each year of a multi-year program, resulting in nearly 100 Mission scholarships in any given year.

Mission President John Zavodny said, “As the first member of my family to complete college, I am a big believer in the transformational power of education. Whether through college, online learning, technical schools, bridge programs, apprenticeships — the many effective ways for students of all ages to now continue their education are incredibly important. The Mission is grateful to have helped so many people reach their education goals over the last century and we are committed to continuing our support for many generations to come.”

In 2019 the Mission renewed 60 scholarships totaling $106,500, and awarded 28 new scholarships totaling $59,000.

“Act now to apply for one of the Mission’s amazing scholarships,” said Scholarships Program Director Terri Rodick. “We offer financial help and emotional support too. Don’t wait until it’s too late.”

Applications are available at https://www.seacoastmission.org/what-we-do/scholarships/. Send questions to Scholarship Director Terri Rodick at [email protected].

Northeast Harbor Library-Beverly

Coleman scholarship announced

NORTHEAST HARBOR — The Northeast Harbor Library has announced that Hannah Edgecomb, a current participant in the Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program, has been selected for the 2020 Beverly Coleman Scholarship Award. Established in 2010 by the Coleman family, the award honors the late Beverly Coleman by helping to support students who share her passions. Bev volunteered at the library for more than twenty years and was involved with many other organizations; community service, conservation, horticulture and history were important to her.

The Northeast Harbor Library Scholarship Program was founded in 1953. It assists Mount Desert Island High School graduates from the Towns of Mount desert and cranberry Isles who are pursuing post-secondary study. Scholarship students have continued their education at a wide range of career-oriented schools and liberal arts colleges. There are currently 35 participants.

Coastal grants available for

municipal and regional projects

AUGUSTA — The Municipal Planning Assistance Program at the Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry and Maine Coastal Program at the Department of Marine Resources are seeking applications for a new round of Coastal Community Grants for FY 2021. The grants are for municipal and regional projects in Maine’s Coastal Zone. Funding for this technical assistance grants comes from Maine Coastal Program’s annual grant from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

The Coastal Communities grants have a maximum award of $100,000. Communities eligible to apply include towns in Maine’s coastal zone, groups of towns in Maine’s coastal zone, coastal Regional Planning Commissions and coastal Councils of Government.

Grant applications are due Wednesday, April 1.

Eligible projects must be designed to improve water quality, increase resiliency/adaptation to erosion and flooding, conserve coastal habitat, promote sustainable development and enhance the coastal-dependent economy while preserving natural coastal resources. This program is designed to address the five priority goals of the Maine Coastal Program: Ensuring sustainable, vibrant coastal communities; improving coastal public access; addressing the effects of land use activity on water quality; restoring coastal habitats; preparing for coastal storms, erosion and flooding, coastal hazards.

More information about the Maine Coastal Program can be found at https://www.maine.gov/dmr/mcp/about/index.htm.

Contact 287-2851.

Journalism scholarships available for Maine students

ELLSWORTH — The Guy P. Gannett Journalism Scholarship Fund and the Agnes Freyer Gibbs Scholarship Fund are seeking applications from Maine students.

The Gannett Scholarship provides renewable support for students majoring in journalism or a field reasonably related, including print, broadcast, or electronic media. The fund helps pay tuition to attend an undergraduate, graduate, trade, or technical school.

The Gibbs Scholarship provides renewable support to graduating high school seniors planning to major in journalism or a reasonably related field.

The two funds share an online application, the deadline for which is April1. To apply online, go to www.mainecf.org.

Applicants must be graduates of Maine high schools or have been home-schooled in Maine. Students will be chosen based on demonstrated interest in journalism through their choice of coursework and extracurricular activities, as well as financial need and academic achievement.

Scholarship available for agriculture education

ELLSWORTH — Graduating seniors from Maine high schools who are National FFA (Future Farmers of America) Organization members and interested in pursuing a career in farming, agriculture, or natural resources are invited to apply for a Ronald P. Guerrette FFA Scholarship through the Maine Community Foundation.

The Guerrette FFA Scholarship Fund provides one $1,000 scholarship per year. The application deadline is March 1, 2020. To learn more, visit the statewide scholarships section of MaineCF’s website, www.mainecf.org.