Grants and Scholarships

Ruth Hodgkins Scholarship

BAR HARBOR — Have you considered making productive use of your free time during the COVID-19 crisis by pursuing an online or other type of educational opportunity? If so, YWCA MDI invites you to apply for a Ruth Hodgkins Scholarship.

The Ruth Hodgkins Scholarship was created as a resource for women pursuing non-traditional courses of study by offering financial assistance to women whose goals may not include a college degree.

The fund is named after the venerable Ruth Hodgkins, who worked in the office at YWCA MDI until she retired in 2010 at the age of 94. After her passing, she remembered YWCA MDI with a bequest that formed the basis of the fund.

Since Ruth had worked and supported herself and her family her entire life, the board of directors felt it was entirely fitting to offer scholarships from this fund to women who wanted to pursue further education of a ‘non-traditional’ nature; that is, not attending college directly after graduating from high school. The fund is also available to women who want to take a class or course to enable them to have better income to support themselves and their families. To apply find the Ruth Hodgkins Scholarship application form on the YMCA website.

Grants for farmers available

BELFAST – Maine Farmland Trust (MFT) and the Maine Organic Farmers and Gardeners Association (MOFGA) are introducing new Maine Farm Emergency Grants to assist farmers impacted by the COVID-19 crisis. A recent survey conducted by the Beginning Farmer Resource Network of Maine indicates farmers and food producers are experiencing significant market disruption. This collaborative effort will provide support to farmers who need assistance mitigating the economic impact of COVID-19, and will help them adapt their businesses to be responsive to changing markets.

Grants of up to $2,000 will assist farmers with a variety of unexpected costs or challenges, such as a loss in sales or outlets, delayed production or hiring due to market disruptions, additional costs related to acquiring supplies or personal protective equipment for safe product handling, or having a need to ramp up production with additional labor or supplies.

Spring is a critical time of year for farmers and these grants will be administered quickly to provide much-needed support during this time. Examples of what funds may be used for include costs associated with a new online ordering system or the costs of labor to pack personalized to-go bags and boxes.

Additional details, including eligibility requirements and application details, can be found at www.mainefarmlandtrust.org and www.mofga.org.