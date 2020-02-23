Grants and Scholarships

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Downeast Innovation Fund has awarded $106,305 in grants to 15 nonprofits in Hancock and Washington counties.

Launched in 2018, the Downeast Innovation Fund Grant program supports nonprofit organizations that provide programs to improve or increase entrepreneurship and innovation in business and the local economies of Hancock and Washington counties.

Recent grantees include Haystack Mountain School of Crafts, whose grant will be used to create a new makerspace to serve Deer Isle-Stonington, Blue Hill Peninsula and other Hancock County communities. Cooperative Development Institute received a grant to expand the Ownership Transition Initiative to Hancock County and develop an Entrepreneur Apprenticeship Program supporting young entrepreneurs exploring acquisition of existing Washington County businesses. Washington Academy was able to create a training program that will benefit both the student population at the academy as well as local small businesses requiring technology to grow.

The deadline for the next round of grant applications is Oct. 15. Guidelines, application and a list or recent grants are available at www.mainecf.org.

Contact MaineCF Senior Program Officer Maggie Drummond-Bahl at (877) 700-6800, or at [email protected]

Congratulations Conners Emerson PTSA Grant Recipients!

BAR HARBOR — The following teachers – Kim Smallidge, Mary Mackay, Carol Rosinski, Siobhan Ryan, Chrissy Parkinson, Rachel Singh, Abbie Plaskov & Marianne Tripp, Deidre Swan & Kim Gray, the Kindergarten teachers, and Grade 7-8 Team – received award money to complete projects to enhance learning at CES. Projects include: Greg Tang Math Kit for Grades K-2, Solar Mechanic and Wind Power, a visit with artist Robert Shetterly, the Library Advisory Aide program, Agricycle collection bins for calculating food waste, supplemental Math materials, Board Games for building social/emotional skills, Board Games for the after-school club, Sensory Tools Fidgets, puppet-making workshops, supplies for “Academic Adventures” for Grades 7-8, and Maine College Circle – a scholarship program which promotes the benefits of a college education.

This year over $2,900 was awarded! This grant was made possible by PTSA fundraisers and donations to the PTSA. Lifelong Communities mini-grant program seeks applications.

Grants available to libraries serving small communities in northern and Downeast Maine

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation’s Rose and Samuel Rudman Library Trust is accepting applications for grants to support programs at libraries in Aroostook, Hancock, Knox, Penobscot, Piscataquis, Waldo and Washington counties.

Rudman grants allow small libraries to create programs tied to their collection, share resources, collaborate with community groups and find other innovative ways to serve the community.

Grant proposals must be submitted by January 15, 2020. For complete guidelines, online application form and a list of 2019 grants, visit www.mainecf.org.

Garden club scholarships

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club and the St. Croix District of the Garden Club Federation of Maine are offering educational scholarships in support of horticultural and environmental studies.

These scholarships are designed to financially aid students who are interested in majoring in horticulture, floriculture, landscape design, botany, forestry, agronomy, plant pathology, environmental control, city planning or other garden-related fields.

Winners of either of these scholarships will also be considered for eligibility for other Garden Club Federation of Maine, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. scholarships. Qualifications details and application forms are available at barharborgardenclub.org.

For more information, contact scho[email protected]

Fund for adult adult learners

ELLSWORTH — The Maine Community Foundation has launched the Adult Learner Scholarship Fund to support non-traditional students who want to change their lives for the better through education and training.

“Pursuing higher education as an adult — whether for the first time or not — can be stressful and full of challenges,” said Cherie Galyean, director of educational initiatives at MaineCF. “The Adult Learner Scholarship is intended to help relieve some of the financial burden students take on so they can focus on what is important: school.”

MaineCF offers two types of Adult Learner scholarships.

The first, a degree-seeking scholarship supports two- and four-year degree programs and certificate courses that fit into the regular calendar year. The application deadlines for these scholarships are June 15 and Dec. 15.

The second scholarship supports credential/certificate programs that last less than a full semester. These short-term scholarships will have a rolling deadline of the first of each month.

Eligible applicants must be over the age of 25, work full-time, have dependents other than a spouse and be financially independent.

Applicants also must not have received a standard high school diploma and delayed enrollment in college after high school for a reason other than a gap year activity. Complete guidelines and application forms are available at mainecf.org.