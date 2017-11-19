Grant to support Island Connections volunteer recruitment

BAR HARBOR — Island Connections has been awarded a $5,000 grant by the Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund for the 2018 fiscal year for the purpose of volunteer recruitment.

Island Connections has been providing free transportation and other services to seniors and people with disabilities from Mount Desert Island and the surrounding islands to enhance their independence and quality of life for more than 20 years.

Over the past year, Island Connections volunteers have provided an average of 319 rides per month, up from an average of 274 the prior year. This number has been steadily increasing as the population ages.

“Our dedicated volunteers have given the resources of their time, vehicles and compassion over the years to ensure that our neighbors get to their needed medical appointments, dialysis and cancer treatments, grocery shopping and so much more,” said Doreen Willett, executive director of Island Connections.

“However, over time, many volunteers find that their lives change, and Island Connections needs to continually [recruit new volunteers] to meet the demands for rides. These funds will allow us to develop some active recruitment strategies to increase our pool of dedicated volunteers.”

Island Connections benefits the community not only through the neighbors they serve, but also by providing an opportunity for volunteers to give back to and strengthen their own connections to the community. Visit www.islconnections.org or call 288-4457.

The Witham Family Hotels Charitable Fund is dedicated to supporting local and regional organizations that provide valuable charitable services to Hancock County. Visit www.wfhcharitablefund.com.