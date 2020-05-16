Grant sought for Rodick Lorraine 

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Housing Authority may get some help paying for needed repairs at Rodick Lorraine, an apartment building for low-income older adults and disabled residents, if a state grant application is approved.

The housing authority has been invited to apply for a Community Development Block Grant from the state Department of Economic and Community Development to replace the elevated bridge entrance to the building. A structural engineer has determined that the steel supporting the current structure is deteriorating, said Duane Bartlett, executive director of the MDI & Ellsworth Housing Authorities.

The project would also include installing heat in the ramp and bridge for safety and easier snow and ice removal; a redesign of the vestibule and lobby; and updating the mailbox area to meet ADA requirements.

The project is expected to cost $250,000, of which the state grant would cover $200,000.

The Bar Harbor Housing Authority is one of five public housing authorities under the auspices of the MDI & Ellsworth Housing Authorities. “Annual funding via Congressional appropriation is insufficient to cover the costs of capital needs improvements for the housing authorities’ aging properties,” Bartlett said.