Grant to help seniors

ELLSWORTH — The Neighbor4neighbor Fund has received a $3,600 grant from the Elizabeth Thorndike Fund at the Maine Community Foundation.

A program of Healthy Acadia, the fund provides mini grants to people 65 years and older in Washington and Hancock counties to cover a range of expenses for personal needs that directly affect their quality of life, including items such as prescription glasses, dentures, hearing aids, winter coats and wheelchair ramps.

The grant honors Edward Kaelber, who set up the designated Neighbor4neighbor Fund at the Maine Community Foundation in 2014. Kaelber was Maine Community Foundation’s and College of the Atlantic’s founding president.

“This fund furthers Ed’s commitment to improving the lives of Mainers,” said Susan Leiter, a member of the Thorndike Fund committee, a group of volunteers from Mount Desert Island who make the grant recommendations.

The Thorndike Fund was established in 1992 to honor the late Elizabeth Fritz Thorndike, a longtime resident of Bar Harbor who began her career as a social worker for the Mount Desert Island Hospital. Thorndike served in her community as a volunteer, town councilor and friend and neighbor to many residents.

Visit healthyacadia.org.

A statewide organization with offices in Ellsworth and Portland, the Maine Community Foundation works with donors and other partners to improve the quality of life for all Maine people. Visit www.mainecf.org or call 1-877-700-6800.