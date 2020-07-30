Grant funding for those in recovery 

ELLSWORTH — For people struggling with substance use disorder, COVID-19 has created new challenges and barriers for those seeking recovery. Support meetings, coaching sessions and many clinical treatments have moved to online or virtual formats. Not everyone in this corner of the state has access to reliable cell phone or internet service. The economic impact of the pandemic on many of the region’s business sectors has also meant that many people have lost income, making it even more difficult for them to access virtual support.

Healthy Acadia has received grant funding from the Elmina B. Sewall Foundation and Machias Savings Bank to help remove these technology and communications barriers for people in recovery who reside in Hancock or Washington County.

Individuals in recovery can apply for funds to cover the cost of a cell phone, assistance with covering the cost of home internet, cell phone service or an upgrade to service, phone cards with minutes and data, as well as other possibilities that will be assessed on a case-by-case basis.

The application can be completed online at https://forms.gle/QqZHDvmCiT7XwY4v6. For information about the grant, or to request a printable application, contact Beth Alteri at (207) 460-2312 or at [email protected].