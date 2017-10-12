Grand jury indicts Bar Harbor men

ELLSWORTH — Two Bar Harbor men were among the 18 people indicted Oct. 5 by a Hancock County grand jury.

Michael Doran, 46, was indicted on two counts of operating while under the influence (OUI) and single counts of domestic violence assault, criminal mischief and disorderly conduct.

Police in Bar Harbor arrested Doran on May 13 after he allegedly damaged a motel room, assaulted his girlfriend and drove while intoxicated.

According to reports at the time, a person called police around 11:15 p.m. saying they had just seen a man assault a woman on Main Street before driving off in a vehicle. About five minutes later, officers found the vehicle parked at a Cottage Street convenience store and located Doran inside the store using an ATM machine.

Doran was not with the woman at the time. Police later found her walking in the Old Police Station parking lot. During the investigation, officers learned of the damage at the motel and added the criminal mischief charge.

One of the OUI counts is a Class C felony level crime. The charge was elevated due to it being Doran’s third OUI charge, according to police.

Bar Harbor resident Christopher Mitchell, 43, was indicted on charges of Class C aggravated unlawful furnishing of scheduled drugs and unlawful furnishing of a scheduled drug.

Mitchell first was charged by Bar Harbor police in April as a result of an investigation into an alleged assault. No assault occurred, but Mitchell was summonsed on an aggravated-furnishing-of-drugs charge. At the time, police said the Bar Harbor man is alleged to have been supplying a juvenile with marijuana.

Also indicted last week was a 49-year-old Trenton man who allegedly was bringing heroin into the area from another state.

David Faulkingham was indicted on single counts of aggravated importation of drugs and aggravated trafficking in scheduled drugs. Both counts are Class A felony level charges, punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

Drug agents arrested Faulkingham on June 5 in Ellsworth in a vehicle stop where about 30 grams of heroin reportedly was seized.