Graduation reflections: Our testimony will matter 

While some claim their high school years were the greatest of their life and others cringe at the mention of high school, I believe most of our experiences fall between these distinct lines. High school is not just a place, it’s a society, full of teenagers trying to find their way in life.

I joined Mount Desert Island High School as a freshman in 2017. After completing my first year, and nearly a quarter of the next, I made a joint decision with my parents to transition to homeschooling. I finished the rest of my high school credits in roughly two years.

Although I did not graduate from MDIHS, pieces of the school will be with me always. Whether good or bad, I’ll not say. What I will say is this:

Be the type of person you want to meet. It isn’t about you. Every action you take will affect someone else. Stand up for what is right. Don’t be part of the problem . Y ou know when you are doing something wrong. Respect others. We are not going to agree on everything, and that is OK. Mistakes happen. Move on. We grow from regret. Faith matters. Without love and forgiveness, we will remain lost.

At the end of the day, it comes down to one thing— to be kind and responsible human beings. No matter where we go, our testimony will matter. A teacher once told me, “every place you go should be left better than when you arrived, because you were there.”

Best wishes to the Class of 2020 and all who follow.

Kevin Waldron

Class of 2020