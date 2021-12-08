Gousse decides to step down early

BAR HARBOR — Marc Gousse, superintendent of the Mount Desert Island Regional School System for the past five and a half years, announced last March that he planned to retire at the end of this year.

But he told the school system board that, if they wanted him to, he would remain in the post through June 2022 on an interim basis to give them time to hire a new superintendent. The board took him up on that offer.

Now, Gousse, who is 61, has decided that Dec. 31 will be his last day on the job. The school board will hold a special meeting on Monday to appoint an interim superintendent to serve while the search for a permanent superintendent proceeds.

“I’ve had a really good run here, but it’s time for me to focus on my family and health,” Gousse told the Islander.

“I really wanted to finish this [school] year out, but I didn’t feel I could serve at the capacity that this district deserves. My health isn’t where I need it to be; I’m still struggling with Lyme disease.”

Gousse noted that he works with 11 school boards: the school system board, the high school board and high school trustees and the elementary school committees in eight towns.

“There are a lot of responsibilities, and I didn’t feel like I could deliver to the degree that was necessary,” he said.

“But I have a lot to be thankful for. I have been blessed to serve with some really good people. This is a fine place with fine people.”

Gousse came to the MDI school system in 2016, having served as superintendent of schools in Westbrook.

He and his wife live in Lamoine, and he said they don’t plan to leave.

“This is our home,” he said. “I don’t know what I’m going to do, but I’m looking forward to the next chapter in my life. There’s a lot of life left.”