Gott’s Store hits the market

SOUTHWEST HARBOR — A one-stop mom-and-pop shop that’s been serving the quiet side year-round since 1944 is currently for sale at $2.3 million.

Located at 111 Bass Harbor Road in Southwest Harbor, Gott’s Store has most recently been owned by Jenn Gray and her father, Tim Gott.

In 2008, Gott and Carroll Lunt Jr. bought the store from Ronald “Sarge” Gott, his wife Barbara “Blondie” Gott and Lunt’s mother Hazel. That group had bought the store from Ronald and Ava Gott, who opened it 78 years ago.

“Since it’s been in the family for so long it was a hard choice, but after thinking about it for a while I’ve decided that I need a change,” said Gray, Ava and Ronald’s great-granddaughter, who manages the store. The fourth generation, family-owned business owner said she wants to spend more time with her kids. Aside from the challenges of managing a business during a prolonged staffing shortage, Gray is just ready for something different and to have more freedom.

For the greater part of a century, the convenience store has offered grocery, liquor, take-out, an ice cream window, produce, hot coffee, homemade baked goods, a meat counter, daily lunch specials and pizza.

“We’ve been very successful throughout the years,” said Gray, who believes whoever buys the store will have a similar vision as her family had throughout the years. “I would think that they would want to keep the kitchen open.”

Gott’s Store, now listed with Swan Agency Real Estate, sits on a 1.79-acre lot with two zoning districts, commercial and residential.

The parcel includes a gas station, parking lot and a 996-square-foot home on the property that can be used for employee housing.

Until the store sells, Gray plans to operate it as usual.