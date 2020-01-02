Got stone? Land & Garden Preserve needs it

MOUNT DESERT — The Land & Garden Preserve is running out of cut granite for erosion control and other projects at its 1,400-acre Little Long Pond property in Seal Harbor, and it is seeking donations of stone.

The Rockefeller family, which owned the Little Long Pond property until 2015, stockpiled stone left over from various projects over the decades, including construction of the iconic carriage roads.

“I’ve seen pictures that show huge yards of stone as far as the eye could see,” said Tate Bushell, the Land & Garden Preserve’s natural lands director. “So, (John D. Rockefeller Jr.) probably would have laughed if one day you had said, ‘Oh, we’re running out of stone.’”

The preserve has recently built retaining walls on the eastern shore of Little Long Pond and along the David & Neva Trail on the western side. This mile-long trail was first blazed by David Rockefeller Sr. 75 years ago and revived by his daughter Neva 50 years ago. (Neva Rockefeller Goodwin is former chair of the Land & Garden Preserve board.)

The Preserve will need quite a bit more stone for additional projects at Little Long Pond this year.

“We’re doing a new retaining wall at the primary swimming area for dogs near the main gate to prevent further bank erosion,” Bushell said. “It will be only two to three feet high, but 40 long, so it will require a lot of stone.”

A lower retaining wall, 50 feet long, will be built farther along toward the boathouse. And a staircase is being built through the meadow from the upper carriage road to the boathouse.

“We’re also going to be building staircases on a lot of the trails where we have erosion problems,” Bushell said.

He said he would prefer donations of pink granite because that is mostly what has been used at Little Long Pond in the past, but gray granite may also be accepted.

“If it’s going to be visible, I’d rather stick with the pink,” he said. “But if it’s not going to be seen, if we’re going to set it in the earth, it doesn’t matter what it looks like.”

Bushell said donations of granite to the Land & Garden Preserve are tax deductible at the current tax value of $30 per cubic foot.

“Imagine your stone living out its life as part of a Little Long Pond staircase,” he wrote in the current issue of the Land & Garden Preserve’s newsletter.

“We need the stone to be at least four cubic feet, and angular in nature is preferred over rounded. We can transport any suitable load.”

Anyone who is interested in donating granite may contact Bushell at 276-3311 or tbushell@gardenpreserve.org.