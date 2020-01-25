Goose Cove aquaculture

TRENTON — A new 6-acre farm for suspended culture of shellfish is planned in Goose Cove in Western Bay.

A scoping session for Brian Harvey’s planned operation is set for Monday, Jan. 27 at 6:30 p.m. at the town office. Scoping sessions are required to be held by the prospective standard lease applicant after submitting a draft application to the Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR).

If the Jan. 27 meeting is cancelled for any reason, an alternate date is Jan. 29, at the same time and location. Notice of cancellation will be posted on the DMR website, maine.gov/dmr.

Contact DMRaquaculture@maine.gov for more information.