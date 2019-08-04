Golf supports food pantries

BAR HARBOR — Bar Harbor Bank & Trust recently made gifts of $5,250 to each of the two Mount Desert Island food pantries, the Bar Harbor Food Pantry and the Westside Food Pantry, representing the proceeds from the Bank’s 26th Annual David R. Harding Memorial Golf Tournament.

Bar Harbor Food Pantry and Westside Food Pantry have provided healthy food, household products, and supplement vouchers to our neighbors in need for decades. Their operations are heavily supported by volunteerism and donations. These organizations make an impact on individuals and families struggling to provide for themselves and their loved ones.