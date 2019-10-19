Goldthwait appointed

BAR HARBOR — Jill Goldthwait was appointed to the Town Council seat left vacant by Councilor Judie Noonan, who is stepping down.

At the end of Tuesday’s meeting, councilors went into executive session to discuss candidates for the seat vacancy.

Following executive session, councilors returned to Council Chambers to have an open session to make the nomination. Councilor Gary Friedmann nominated Goldthwait.

Councilors Friedmann, Jeff Dobbs, Joe Minutolo, and Judie Noonan, voted in favor of the motion. There was no call for nay votes.

Goldthwait served on Town Council for nine years, before serving in the Maine State Senate from 1994 to 2002. She currently serves on the Charter Commission.