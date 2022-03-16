Glen Mary dog park idea dropped 

BAR HARBOR — In the face of opposition from some residents of the Glen Mary neighborhood, proponents of a fenced in dog park at Glen Mary Park have dropped that proposal.

Instead, Sharon Knopp and Enoch Albert, who are working with others to create a dog park in town, have asked the Parks & Recreation Committee to consider supporting the creation of a dog park in the southeast corner of the town’s athletic fields – between the softball field, the basketball court and Cromwell Brook.

They said many people have suggested that area would be a good place for a dog park.

“Much of this area is overgrown and not used at all,” Knopp and Albert said in a letter to the Parks & Recreation Committee. “After walking the site, we do believe that with a lot of clearing of brush, and with the possibility of running water for a fountain, this area could be made suitable for a dog park.

“We do believe that this site is most likely to win community support; indeed, this is really the only other site we can conceive of that would meet our criteria for a dog park, chief among them being adequate space, access to town water, parking and pedestrian access from downtown.”

The Parks & Recreation Committee has scheduled a visit to the proposed dog park location for March 21. The committee can recommend whether the proposal should be approved, but the ultimate decision would be up to the Town Council.

“We would like to stress that while we would need town support for aspects of the plan, our intention always has been to do private fundraising to develop the park and not to ask for town funds in these fiscally challenging times,” Knopp and Albert said in their letter to the committee. “We would hope, however, that the town could be our fiscal agent and hold the monies raised.”

As for withdrawing their request to create a dog park at Glen Mary Park, the couple said, “It has become clear that Glen Mary neighbors have strong sentiments about keeping the park as it is, a place for quiet and contemplation. We totally understand and support that.”

Glen Mary Park is owned by the Bar Harbor Village Improvement Association and leased to the town. The athletic fields, bounded by Main Street and Park Street, are owned by the town.