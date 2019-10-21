BAR HARBOR — A Mount Desert Island group of Girls Who Code meets Wendesdays from 3:30-5 p.m. at the Jesup Memorial Library.

Who Code is a national organization dedicated to increasing the number of women in computer science by offering clubs and programs.

Women currently hold less than 20 percent of all computing jobs. A huge disparity like this results in an underrepresentation of needs and skills.

In an effort to address this gap, Mount Desert Island High School sophomore Sirohi Kumar is working with community volunteer Sue McClatchy to lead the MDI Girls Who Code group.

“Our club will explore the impact of computer science on the world, how women have shaped the field, and will train the girls to solve real world problems that they care about,” Kumar said. “Our long-term goal is to increase the number of girls in the high school’s computer science programs to over 50 percent.

“I believe this club is important,” she continued, “because our girls deserve access to resources and a sisterhood they can rely on for support and encouragement.”

Contact gwcbarharbor@gmail.com.