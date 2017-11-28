Girls’ coding club to form

BAR HARBOR — Megan McOsker and the Jesup Memorial Library are launching a Girls Who Code club at the library every Tuesday, starting Dec. 5, from 3:30-5 p.m. This group is geared to girls in sixth through eight grades, but is open to high school students as well.

Currently at Mount Desert Island High School, there are about 17 boys for every girl in a computer science class or robotics team. Girls Who Code clubs are designed to support and increase the number of women in computer science. Their curriculum is project-based and designed for students to use their coding skills to address real-life problems. The club will be led by McOsker, who works as a computer science teacher, robotics coach and gifted-and-talented specialist at the high school.

Email McOsker at [email protected].