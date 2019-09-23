Girl Scouts sign-up event

BAR HARBOR — Girl Scouts of Maine will host a New Member Sign-Up event for potential members and volunteers Monday, Sept. 30 at 6 p.m. at Conners Emerson School.

“Girl Scouts helps girls develop their full potential,” said Joanne Crepeau, CEO of Girl Scouts of Maine. “When a girl becomes a Girl Scout, she grows into a young woman who is self-confident, strong and compassionate. She learns how to build and maintain healthy relationships. She becomes more aware of the world around her and uses her skills and talents to make her world a better place