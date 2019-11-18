Gingerbread lighthouses

SEARSPORT — The Penobscot Marine Museum is holding a gingerbread lighthouse competition for the holiday season. The competition includes adult and child categories.

Participants can enter a real or imagined lighthouse, but if the lighthouse is real and the museum has an image in its digital archives, the participant will receive a print of the historic image.

The adult competition includes a $5 registration fee and the winner will receive half of the proceeds from the sale of the lighthouse; the other half will go to the museum.

The child competition is free and the winner will receive a large stuffed dog and a Penobscot Marine Museum shirt.

All entries must be dropped off before noon on Dec. 6. Between 3:30 and 6 p.m. that day, each visitor will receive one voting token to place in the jar by his or her favorite adult gingerbread lighthouse and child gingerbread lighthouse.

The winner will be announced at 4 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Winners do not need to be present to win. All gingerbread houses must be picked up by 5 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 11.