Getting traction

BAR HARBOR — In response to slick roads in the area of Dreamwood Hill, a contractor for the Maine Department of Transportation “micro-milled” the surface of a section of Route 3 on Friday morning.

A milling machine, with fine cutting teeth, was used to roughen the surface of the pavement to increase the skid resistance.

“This will create a lightly grooved surface,” DOT Press Secretary Ted Talbot explained, “[and] remove a thin layer of the top coat of pavement that was slick, allow[ing] for much improved grip.”

An attempt to apply an iron oxide grit to the surface was unsuccessful Wednesday, after a trial application proved the grit would not embed on the road surface properly, he said, likely due to temperature and weather conditions.