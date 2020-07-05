Get a jumpstart on college 

AUGUSTA—A new program at the University of Maine at Augusta provides those considering college with a free one-credit course, “Jumpstart: Managing Early Success in College.” The seven-week seminar begins July 13 and will cover subjects designed to give students the skills to succeed in college. Topics will cover fitting into college life, computer competency, study skills, note taking, time management, test anxiety, information literacy and career planning.

“This program is for anyone wanting to learn more about the college experience,” explained Jonathan Henry, UMA vice president of enrollment management and marketing. “If you are coming straight to college from high school, considering higher education to prepare for a career change, or completing your degree after a few years away, this course is for you.”

The two-hour weekly classes, using Zoom conferencing, will have both real time video participation and online learning content. Students will have access to academic success coaching and the opportunity to connect with other Jumpstart participants. Those completing the program will receive a $200 voucher for textbooks for their first semester at UMA.

For information visit uma.edu/jumpstart.