Gear marking

AUGUSTA — Lobstermen fishing in all Maine coastal waters will be required to park buoy lines with purple marks by Sept. 1, 2020, following a change to Maine Department of Marine Resources rules effective Nov. 13.

There is an existing regulatory requirement for persons fishing lobster gear and trap/pot gear to mark their buoy lines with specific red marks in the sliver area and in federal waters.

This regulation removes the requirement for the red marks and instead requires persons fishing lobster gear and trap/pot gear in all Maine coastal waters to mark their buoy line with purple marks.

Inside the exemption area, fishermen are required to have three purple marks: a 36-inch mark in the top two fathom of their endline, and a 12-inch mark in the middle and at the bottom of their endline.

Outside the exemption area, fishermen are required to have four purple marks: a 36-inch mark in the top two fathom of endline, and three 12-inch marks at the top, middle, and bottom of their endline.

Finally, all lobster gear and trap/pot gear fished outside the exemption area is required to have an additional green mark of a minimum of 6-inches in the top two fathom of buoy line. Lobster gear fished inside the exemption area is prohibited from having a green mark.