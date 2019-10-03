AUGUSTA — State regulators were set to hold a public hearing Wednesday on new lobster gear marking requirements set to go into effect in April 2020. Written comments may be submitted until Oct. 14.

There is an existing regulatory requirement for persons fishing lobster gear and trap/pot gear to mark their buoy lines with specific red marks in the sliver area and in federal waters.

This proposed regulation removes the requirement for the red marks and would instead require those fishing lobster gear and trap/pot gear in all Maine coastal waters to mark their buoy line with three purple 12-inch marks: one at the top of the buoy line, one midway along the buoy line, and one at the bottom of the buoy line.

In addition, each buoy line must be marked with a 36-inch purple mark in the top two fathom of buoy line.

Finally, all lobster gear and trap/pot gear fished from head of tide out to the Exemption Line would be required to have an additional green mark of a minimum of six inches in the top two fathom of buoy line.

