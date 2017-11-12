Gassman to practice family medicine, obstetrics

BAR HARBOR — Dr. Katherine Gassman has joined the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center and Cadillac Family Practice of Mount Desert Island Hospital.

Gassman is a board-certified family medicine physician specializing in both family medicine and obstetrics. She is now accepting new patients at both locations.

“As a family practitioner, I have the privilege of partnering with patients of multiple ages and generations to work towards optimal health,” said Gassman. “One of the most rewarding aspects of my job is caring for families as a whole. I especially enjoy caring for women throughout their pregnancy, delivering the baby and watching over the child’s growth and development as their physician.”

Gassman attended medical school at the University of New England College of Osteopathic Medicine. She completed her residency in family medicine at Baylor Scott and White in Texas and completed a rural family medicine and surgical obstetrics fellowship at Tacoma Family Medicine in Washington State. Her medical interests and expertise include normal pregnancy and surgical obstetrics, newborn care, pediatric and adolescent medicine, women’s health, contraception management, preventative medicine, sports medicine and minor procedures. She also has an interest in medical education and working with medical students and residents.

Gassman first came to MDI right after college as an intern and is excited to return to practice here. “I love the small town feel and the camaraderie of the year-round residents, as well as meeting new people in the summer … having a national park in your backyard is pretty nice too,” she said. She enjoys hiking, mountain and road biking, cross-country and downhill skiing, going on adventures with her little border collie, Myka, reading and cooking.

Call Cadillac Family Practice at 288-5119 or the Lisa Stewart Women’s Health Center at 288-8100.