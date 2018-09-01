Garden Club youth awards

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club (BHGC), a member of the Garden Club Federation of Maine, has announced the State, Regional and National Youth Award winners during a recent state garden club convention.

The National Garden Clubs and their affiliate organizations offer educational contests for children at the pre-school, elementary, middle and high school levels. The first place winners of the BHGC competitions went on to compete within the Garden Club Federation of Maine, New England Region and National Garden Clubs, Inc.

Taylor Ehrlich won BHGC, state and regional First-Place awards in the fourth grade division and tied for the national First-Place award for her poetry entry.

Brody Fronczak won BHGC and state first place awards in the first grade division for his poetry entry. Sara Thurston received first place honors from the BHGC. Both are first grade students at Trenton Elementary.

In the national Youth Sculpture Contest, Shepperd Brown won first place in the local, state and regional competitions in the sixth grade division. He also earned an Honorable Mention at the national level. Shepperd is a student at Mount Desert Elementary.

The BHGC also supports the efforts of the NGC and U.S. Forest Service to promote fire prevention and conservation principles through the sponsorship of the Smokey Bear and Woodsy Owl Poster Contests.

Grady Ames was the first place winner in the poster competition in the third grade division at the local and state levels. He is a student at Pemetic.

poem sidebar

The Way Life Should Be

Guide me through a magical place,

Where dreams come alive and where everyone is a grace.

Where none destroy and all grow,

They water and care with a rake and a hoe.

Who dream of daisies, skies of blue,

That follow the path, to me and you.

-Taylor Ehrlich