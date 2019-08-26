Garden Club scholarships

BAR HARBOR — The Bar Harbor Garden Club recently announced the winners of two scholarships designed to financially aid recipients pursuing their educational and work-related goals. These winners will also be considered for eligibility for other Garden Club Federation of Maine, Inc. and the National Garden Clubs, Inc. scholarships.

The 2019 recipient of the Inge C.B. Weber Memorial Scholarship of $500 is Emma Strong. She is a 2017 graduate of the Mount Desert Island High School, and the daughter of MDI residents Annie Dundon and Skip Strong. Emma is a student at Warren Wilson College, Ashville, N.C. where she’s majoring in ecological forestry. She is working this summer at a local landscape company serving large estate gardens on MDI.

Teryn Miller, a 2014 graduate of MDI High School, was presented The Peter H. Dolliver Legacy Scholarship of $500 for excellence in his follow-through in establishing Local Growth, LLC. Miller is the son of Bing Miller and Jill Walker. He studied mechanical engineering at Embry-Riddle University, was an exchange student in Ireland, volunteered for freshwater restoration projects during a Haitian earthquake disaster and spent a year interning in Oregon where he learned the ways of sustainable organic food production practices.

Local Growth is a company that educates, designs and supports gardens in the MDI area. The company specializes in growth and supply of fresh greens to MDI farmers markets, restaurants, caterers and cafes.