Garden Club presents Wreaths Across America

BAR HARBOR — Kelly Hinkle, event coordinator for Wreaths Across America, will speak Thursday, Nov. 14, 2019 at 1 p.m. at Birch Bay Village Inn as part of Wreaths Across America Day.

National Wreaths Across America Day is observed annually on a Saturday in December designated by Congress. Hinkle will describe the beginnings of a movement to cover all veterans grave markers with a Christmas wreath, and the coordination of wreath-laying ceremonies at veterans cemeteries around the country.

Doors will open at 12:30 p.m. and refreshments will be served. This meeting is open to the public, but non-members are asked to reserve a seat at rsvp@barharborgardenclub.org or call 244-1116.