Garage to be torn down for parking

BAR HARBOR — A garage building that used to house a motorcycle and scooter repair shop on Everard Court behind the Bar Harbor Savings and Loan Association (BHSLA) has been acquired by the bank and will be torn down.

BHSLA President Bill Weir said that the company was interested in the property to provide parking to his employees and customers.

“Every year, the parking gets worse and worse,” Weir said. “You don’t want to have customers drive here and drive around for 10 or 15 minutes to find a parking spot.”

Weir also mentioned that the property could be used for an expansion of BHSLA in the future, but plans for that are still to be drafted.

“We haven’t decided what we want to do or what the town will allow us to do,” he said. “There have been some changes recently in what parking lots can be.”

Weir purchased the property from Robert J. Desimone, who owned it for about 15 years. Desimone paid $116,300 for the property in 2002, according to town records.

The purchase price was not available, but Weir said, “you could buy a real nice house in town for what we paid for it.”

Weir said that the company negotiated with Desimone for “a couple of years.” He hoped a new parking area could fit 12 to 15 extra spots for employees and customers of the bank.

“It’s a prime spot,” he said.