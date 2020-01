BAR HARBOR — The third annual “Game On” event is set for Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. at the Bar Harbor Congregational Church.

It will be a full day of card, board, video and kid games, as well as fantasy and role-playing games and more.

There is no entry fee, but donations will be accepted for the benefit of the community meal program, Open Table.

All ages are welcome to come for any portion of the day.

For information: gameonmdi@gmail.com or find “Game On” on Facebook.