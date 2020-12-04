Fundraiser helps seniors feed their pets

BANGOR — Green Acres Kennel Shop and The Woof Meow Show launched its 13th annual fundraiser for the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank on Monday, Nov. 30. The fundraiser will run until the close of business on Dec. 31. The goal is to raise $5,000. The fundraiser is off to a good start with $1,200 donation from the Green Acres Kennel Shop.

The Furry Friends Food Bank helps low-income seniors in Penobscot, Piscataquis, Hancock and Washington counties feed their pets. Green Acres’ customers will be asked for a donation when making purchases. Contributions are also accepted by mail and online. One hundred percent of the funds donated will be used to buy pet food and cat litter, at wholesale prices, for distribution by the Eastern Area Agency on Aging Furry Friends Food Bank. Since 2010, Green Acres has raised more than $49,000 for this vital need in the community. People can learn more or donate online through the Green Acres website at greenacres-donate.com.

Green Acres Kennel Shop owner Don Hanson states, “Every year I see the work of the Furry Friends Food Bank become more critical. If you have a pet in your life, you understand how much it means to have them there for you when you need them. For many seniors, their pet is the only living, breathing companion they interact with daily. That pet prevents loneliness and provides emotional support so critical to one’s mental and physical well-being. Without the assistance provided by the Furry Friends Food Bank, these seniors might have to give up their best friend or scrape together money for pet food by eating less themselves, skipping on essential prescriptions or turning the heat down below safe levels.”

The EAAA Furry Friends Food Bank is entirely dependent on donations from the community. This program receives no funding from government agencies or other sources. All donations are greatly appreciated.

People may follow the fundraising drive activities on the EAAA Furry Friends Facebook page.