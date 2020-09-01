Fundraiser goes online 

MOUNT DESERT—Join At Home in supporting the most vulnerable population amid COVID-19, the aged. At Home’s 7th Annual Round Robin Tennis Tournament, typically located at the Blue Hill Country Club, has shifted to an online event.

At Home is a nonprofit membership program serving the Blue Hill Peninsula and Mount Desert Island by providing essential services to seniors and empowering them to age in their own homes.

This year, the program’s annual Round Robin will be continued as an online silent auction. Visit and join At Home’s Facebook event page for information and updates.

Through the support of local businesses, the auction will include items such asvacation packages, car detailing, jewelry and knit hats. The event will take place on Sept. 19 from 7 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Visit downeastcommunitypartners.org to learn more.